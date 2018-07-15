Shots fired after 50 people kicked out of State Fair on opening night, witness says

More than 50 people were ejected from the State Fair Friday evening after multiple fights broke out on Cal Expo grounds, according to a witness account given to the Sacramento Police Department.
The altercations continued outside the fair on Heritage Lane, according to Sacramento Police spokeswoman Linda Matthew. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports that someone had been shot in or near the State Fair, Matthew said.
Officers arrived and determined that a member of the expelled group had shot a gun into the air outside the fair and left the scene. Witnesses were uncooperative, Matthew said, but police believe there were no victims.
State Fair media director Sabrina Washington said incidents that occur inside the State Fair fall under the jurisdiction of the Cal Expo Police Department, not the Sacramento Police Department, and called the number provided by the witness “misinformation.”
Washington could not immediately provide a ballpark figure for the number of guests escorted out of Cal Expo on Friday, the opening night for this year’s fair.
Cal Expo police don’t record the identity of guests they ask to leave, Washington said, so they have no way of knowing whether or not those involved in the altercation on Heritage Lane had come from the fair.
Last year, three people were arrested on the fair’s opening night and at least 60 were expelled over the course of two weeks.
Cal Expo added patrol officers to their department and increased security measures this year after brawls, controversial arrests and racial profiling accusations marred festivities in 2017.
In June, Cal Expo appointed Joseph Robillard its new acting police chief for at least the duration of this year’s fair.
This is also the first year Cal Expo has a direct partnership with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Washington said.
Guests must pass through a metal detector and have their bags checked before being let into the fair.
