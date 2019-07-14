TLC cancels State Fair concert Sunday night – funk bassist Eric ‘EQ’ Young to stand in

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, left, of TLC perform at Philips Arena on the Main Event tour on Saturday, June 6, 2015, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Sunday night’s performance at the California State Fair by the R&B group TLC has been canceled because of illness – and funk performer Eric “EQ” Young will be taking their place, officials said.

Those who bought tickets for reserved seats will have their money refunded automatically, the State Fair said in a news release.

“Unfortunately due to (band member Rozanda ‘Chilli’ Thomas) losing her voice, TLC must cancel their appearance tonight at the California State Fair,” the release said. “They were very much looking forward to performing at the State Fair this year and hope to see everyone soon.”

The release said Young, a California native known for playing the slap bass, was able to step in on short notice and “put on a great show for our visitors.”

The show was set to start at 8 p.m. at the Golden 1 Stage.