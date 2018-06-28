This local coffee shop and sourdough bakery could open in Sacramento’s Amtrak station

The Sacramento City Council will vote next Tuesday whether to approve a lease for Old Soul Co. and Sourdough & Co. in the city's train station, according to the meeting agenda released Thursday.

The lease would be for a joint project in a 2,031-square foot suite on the train station's first floor, making Old Soul Co. and Sourdough & Co. the first retail tenants in the freshly redesigned station.

Parent company K&D Enterprise LLC would be charged $2 per square foot for the suite with a 2 percent annual increase, and 50 cents per square foot per month to use the station's historic ticket counter. Rent for the first year would cost $3,716.26 per month.

Sourdough & Co. has opened 15 stores since its founding in the El Dorado Hills Town Center three years ago. Menu items include soups, salads and sandwiches ranging from $5.75 to $8.95 based on size.

Old Soul has stores in The Weatherstone building, Oak Park's 40 Acres development and on Capitol Mall in addition to its 12-year-old original midtown shop, and sells wholesale roasted beans to several area restaurants.

It's not clear yet what the combined menu would look like, but minimum business hours would be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the lease.

A $36 million renovation earlier this decade transformed the once-dilapidated building at 5th and I streets, including the restoration of a 1926 mural depicting the Central Pacific Railroad's 1863 creation. The only other confirmed tenant is the Sacramento Bee's parent company McClatchy, which houses a 10,000-square foot video test lab in the building's second floor. The city has solicited request for proposals from businesses interested in occupying the 15,000 remaining square feet of retail space.

