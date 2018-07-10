Dessert anxiety? Pie keeps you chill

Looking for an easy do-ahead dessert to serve at your next barbecue? The recipe for this refreshing pie comes from Cook Real Food Every Day, July/August 2018, Volume 2, Issue 2, Hoffman Media Publication.
How to contact the mailbox
If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.
Lime icebox pie
Prep time: 40 minutes Freeze time: 4 hours Serves 8
Looking for an easy do-ahead dessert to serve at your next barbecue? The recipe for this refreshing pie comes from Cook Real Food Every Day, July/August 2018, Volume 2, Issue 2, Hoffman Media Publication.
50 vanilla wafers, crushed
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
4 teaspoons chopped crystalized ginger
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
One 13.66 ounce can coconut cream
¼ cup lime zest
½ cup fresh lime juice
One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
One 8-ounce container crème fraiche
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Garnish: whipped cream
In large bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, granulate sugar, and ginger. Add melted butter, stirring to combine. Press mixture into bottom and up sides of a 10-inch deep-dish pie plate. Freeze while preparing filling.
In a medium bowl, whisk together coconut cream and lime zest and juice. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat cream cheese at high speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add powdered sugar and crème fraiche, beating until smooth. With mixer on low speed, add lime mixture, beating to combine. Transfer to a large bowl, set aside.
Clean bowl of stand mixer. Using the whisk attachment, beat cream at medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Add whipped cream to lime mixture, whisking until smooth. Spoon filling into prepared crust. Freeze for at least 4 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.
Comments