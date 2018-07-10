Food & Drink

Dessert anxiety? Pie keeps you chill

By Teri Mena

Special to The Bee

July 10, 2018 10:26 PM

Looking for an easy do-ahead dessert to serve at your next barbecue? The recipe for this refreshing pie comes from Cook Real Food Every Day, July/August 2018, Volume 2, Issue 2, Hoffman Media Publication.

Lime icebox pie

Prep time: 40 minutes Freeze time: 4 hours Serves 8

50 vanilla wafers, crushed

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

4 teaspoons chopped crystalized ginger

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

One 13.66 ounce can coconut cream

¼ cup lime zest

½ cup fresh lime juice

One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

One 8-ounce container crème fraiche

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Garnish: whipped cream

In large bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, granulate sugar, and ginger. Add melted butter, stirring to combine. Press mixture into bottom and up sides of a 10-inch deep-dish pie plate. Freeze while preparing filling.

In a medium bowl, whisk together coconut cream and lime zest and juice. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat cream cheese at high speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add powdered sugar and crème fraiche, beating until smooth. With mixer on low speed, add lime mixture, beating to combine. Transfer to a large bowl, set aside.

Clean bowl of stand mixer. Using the whisk attachment, beat cream at medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Add whipped cream to lime mixture, whisking until smooth. Spoon filling into prepared crust. Freeze for at least 4 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

