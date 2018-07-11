It’s 7-Eleven Day and that means free Slurpees, $1 hot dogs

An ice-cold Slurpee from 7-Eleven is a great way to cool down on a hot day in Sacramento, especially when that Slurpee is free.
To mark its 91st birthday, the chain is giving away small Slurpees Wednesday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This includes the featured Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries limited-time flavor.
“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7‑Eleven customers and new customers alike,” said Raj Kapoor, 7‑Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages in a press release. “7‑Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers."
7-Eleven launched the Slurpee, named after the sound it makes when traveling through a straw, 52 years ago in 1966 and has celebrated its birthday with free Slurpees on 7/11 since 2002, according to the release.
The free drink is available at participating stores while supplies last. The Irving, Texas-based company expects to give away an estimated 9 million Slurpees, according to Business Insider.
7-Eleven operates 66,000 locations worldwide with 12,000 of those in North America. There are 1,730 stores in California with more than a dozen in the Sacramento area. To find your closest store, head over to 7-Eleven's official website.
The convenience store chain is also offering $1 hot dogs on Wednesday and seven days of deals following the 7-Eleven Day celebration. The items on offer will range from artisan sandwiches to "decadent" brownies.
