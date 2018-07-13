Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Here are promotions you can’t pass up

Yep, it’s that time again. National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, and several places have promotions to celebrate.
It’s a good thing, because temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s this weekend in Sacramento.
As we wrote last year, the third Sunday in July was named National Ice Cream Day by Ronald Reagan in 1984. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, ice cream companies provide more than 188,000 jobs and more than $39 billion to the national economy.
Here is a list of the best deals this year:
- Leatherby’s Family Creamery will give every customer that purchases an ice cream or food item a coupon for a free sundae that can be used on their next visit, according to a post on their Facebook page.
- CREAM is offering a free scoop of ice cream with the purchase of any scoop with a cake, cone or cup. This offer will be available on Sunday and Monday during store hours, according to Sacramento store owner Zayn Simi.
- Baskin Robbins will give guests who download the their app an exclusive offer of a buy one, get one free cone, buy one, get one free 99 cent sundae, $2 off a medium milkshake and other deals throughout the summer. They will also be launching their new Freak Shakes on Sunday which will be available through July 31, according to a news release on their website.
- Cold Stone Creamery will give those who sign up for the Cold Stone Club rewards program a buy one, get one free creation coupon, according Kristin McGrath on offers.com.
- Yogurtland is having a buy one, get one free promotion from 1 to 6 p.m., according to a recent Tweet. They will also have limited edition spoons to celebrate the day.
- Sonic has half price shakes, floats and ice cream slushes after 8 p.m., according to their website.
- Whole Foods is hosting a three-day promotion while supplies last from Friday to Sunday, according to a news release. The promotion gives customers an option to choose any two pints, either Ben and Jerry’s or Talenti, for $6.
Your pup can partake in the National Ice Cream Day celebrations this year, too. Any PetSmart with a PetsHotel will be offering a free ice cream for dogs both Saturday and Sunday during store hours.
