New York-based bubble tea cafe is coming to Land Park

A new bubble tea joint is looking to open its doors in the Land Park area in the next few weeks.
The New York-based franchise Tbaar offers customers a variety of fresh juices, smoothies, cakes, tea and coffee drinks, according to its website.
This new location will open at the end of the month at 4001 Freeport Blvd., across the street from both William Land Park and Sacramento City College, but an official date has yet to be set, said Gary Lin, the company’s franchising manager in New York.
Tbaar’s first store was opened in Brooklyn in 2006, but Lin says the company now has about 40 franchise locations across the country.
There are three other Tbaar locations in California, along with two more planned locations coming soon, according to the company’s website. The new location in Land Park is the only one planned for the Sacramento area thus far.
Bubble tea, sometimes called boba tea, is a Taiwanese creation containing balls of tapioca. Tbaar will join several other boba cafes in Sacramento, including recently announced TeaOne Tea and Coffee in Downtown Commons.
