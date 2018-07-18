Here’s how to get free McDonald’s french fries every Friday for the rest of the year

Love McDonald’s french fries? You’re in luck this Friday. And the next Friday. And ...
McDonald’s french fry fiends can grab a medium order with a click or two every Friday for free for the rest of the year.
The promotion requires users to purchase at least $1 worth of food using the company’s mobile app – which is available for Android and Apple devices – anytime and then present a mobile coupon in store on Friday to redeem the free fries. The promotion is good until Dec. 30.
Not a fan of french fries but still want a freebie? Another deal that works the same way allows users to grab a free small soft drink on Fridays instead.
It shouldn’t be too difficult to spend $1 to qualify for the promotion because other app-exclusive deals include a $1 McDouble cheeseburger and a coffee of any size for $1.
