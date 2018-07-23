Need a chaser? Auburn Alehouse's new location is a very short walk from original spot

A second location for the Auburn Alehouse Craft Brewery and Restaurant is set to open soon, and it shouldn’t be too hard to find — it’s right across the street from the original location.
The Alehouse Annex Tap Room & Provisions will be located at 103 Sacramento St. in Auburn, where you can actually see the Auburn Alehouse on Washington Street just across the way from the new location’s front steps.
“We love Auburn and we are loyal to Auburn. It has treated us very well,” said Alison King, director of operations for Auburn Alehouse, adding that the Annex’s feel and vibe will complement what is already happening in the old town area of Auburn.
Like the Alehouse, the Annex will also be located inside a historical building, but King said this new offshoot will be more of a community taproom.
“We just want it to be a place where people come and hang out and get a small bite to eat or a big bite to eat,” King said.
The Annex will feature large, community-style tables and shareable menu items, King said. The space will also be more versatile in the way it can be used and more accommodating for events like informative classes, such as beer tastings and food pairings, she added.
Tap handles will feature many of the regular beers Alehouse patrons are used to seeing, King said, but the selection will also include specialty beers brewed specifically for the Annex, such as different types of sours or barrel-aged options, along with beers from other Auburn breweries and “industry friends.”
There will also be a few more nitrogen taps at the Annex, providing a bit more room to play around with nitrogenated beers than was possible at the Alehouse. These include nitrogenated IPAs or barrel-aged brews, King said.
The menu will also feature a list of “extraordinary wines” at reasonable prices, which King said is being put together by Alehouse and Annex co-owner Lisa Ford.
“We are hoping to have wines you can’t find in the stores,” King said.
Food wise, the Annex’s menu will include a few Alehouse items but with a twist, along with unique offerings such as wood-fired pizzas, rustic sandwiches, fried green olives, braised short ribs and hand-cut fries with a variety of toppings to choose from.
King said there will also be fun desserts that play off beer, like stout pudding and floats made with their handcrafted sodas.
The Annex will also partner with local farms and vendors to provide “provisions” for people to take to go, such as artisan meats and cheeses or dough complete with toppings so patrons can make pizza at home, King said, adding that people just traveling through the area can stop by and pick up a basket of region-centric items to take with them where they are going that highlight what the area has to offer.
Retail items and beer will also be available for customers to purchase at the Provisions shop, King said.
During the summer, the Annex will also be partnering with Hillview Farms in Auburn, which hosts a farm stand next to their building, to provide craft pizza featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients.
While they have been hiring and training staff, an opening date for the Annex has yet to be set, King said, adding that the new location is still under construction, making it hard to pinpoint an exact day.
They wanted to open this month, King said, but her best guess is August.
“Personally, I am just so excited to have a new space to go and hang out at,” King said. “I thinks it’s going to be really fun. I think it’s going to be really special.”
