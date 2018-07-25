How to get a free Auntie Anne’s soft pretzel through July 30

Few things are better in life than free food.
Soft pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s is offering a buy one, get one free deal on its signature snack to celebrate National Aunt and Uncle’s Day on Thursday, July 26.
The coupon, which can be downloaded or accessed on your mobile device, is for a free Handmade Classic Pretzel with the purchase of another Handmade Classic Pretzel. You don’t even need to be an aunt or uncle or have your aunt or uncle with you.
Note that the coupon states it can’t be combined with other offers and is valid at participating locations in the U.S.
Although the coupon is intended to celebrate aunts and uncles, it’s valid now through July 30, so you don’t have to purchase your pretzels on Thursday.
Auntie Anne’s has Sacramento locations inside Arden Fair and inside the Walmart at the recently-opened Delta Shores shopping complex.
