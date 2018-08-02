Dairy Queen donating portion of Blizzard sales to Children’s Miracle Network

Ice Cream lovers can feel a little less guilty when buying a sweet treat on Thursday at Dairy Queen because the fast food chain has teamed with Children’s Miracle Network to donate a portion of Blizzard sales for its Miracle Treat Day.
The company will donate $1 or more (amounts vary by location and size purchased) to local branches of the hospital network for every sale of its iconic dessert treat.
There are six participating restaurants in the Sacramento area, including 2426 Fruitridge Road, 3341 Arden Way, 6855 Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights, 912 Douglas Blvd. in Roseville, 9295 Greenback Lane in Orangevale and a DQ Orange Julius location inside the Roseville Galleria.
According to Dairy Queen, the partnership with Children’s Miracle Network has raised more than $135 million “through donations from DQ fans and franchisees, all of which stays local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.”
Miracle Treat Day is being held at participating locations throughout the U.S. with proceeds being donated to CMN hospitals across the nation.
