Fall already? Starbucks Pumpkin Spice products returning to retail, cafes soon

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, a barista reaches for an empty cup at a Starbucks in the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Starbucks announced its lineup of retail Pumpkin Spice Latte products on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, saying the products, including two new items, will return to stores later in the month. Starbucks fans online speculated the date for the return of the flavor to cafes, with a confirmation by Business Insider putting it at Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Elaine Thompson AP