Fall already? Starbucks Pumpkin Spice products returning to retail, cafes soon

There may officially still be a little over left to the summer season, but businesses are already beginning to push the products, colors and flavors of fall out to consumers.
Stores like Target have already begun marketing Halloween items, so it’s no surprise that Starbucks announced its lineup of retail Pumpkin Spice products on Thursday. Among the products, which hit stores some time next week, are new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee K-Cup pods for Keurig coffee makers.
There are also five returning Pumpkin Spice products, including 14-ounce bottled lattes, 11-ounce bags of ground coffee, Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cup pods, 40-ounce bottled iced espresso latte and 5-count Via Instant latte.
As for when the flavor will return to cafes, the date has not been officially announced, but many Starbucks fans are speculating online that it will be later this month. According to Business Insider, official documents viewed by the news outlet confirm that the popular fall variety will return on Aug. 28.
