Cracker Barrel opens Sacramento location

Kate Washington reviews Range, an independent Roseville restaurant that serves nontraditional comfort food such as bison meatball sliders and boar bacon artichoke dip. It also features local beer and wine by the glass.
Chef and co-owner Jonathan Kersieck cooks the dish that inspired his wife Katie Kinner-Kerksieck to name their new Italian restaurant Cacio. They plan to open August 21 in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.
The California State Fair in Sacramento is making efforts to provide healthier, “Farm to Fork” food alternatives for fair-goers. From fresh olive oils to locally-produced cheese, the fair is filled with food stands without deep fat fryers.
Roseville homebrewer Greg Young talks his process of making beer on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. He won two gold medals at the National Homebrew Competition in Portland for his labels John's Lager and Hayden's Lager.
Bartender Justin Parsons makes an ‘Old Fashioned’ cocktail at Echo & Rig Steakhouse in downtown Sacramento on July 17, 2018. It uses bacon-infused bourbon, Demerara syrup, Angostura bitters, orange twist, and – believe it or not – smoke
A restaurant employee describes how extended bar hours may affect workers in the Sacramento industry. Senate Bill 905 in the California Legislature would allow the city to craft its own rules and choose to keep bars open until 4 a.m.