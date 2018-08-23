Founder of Lazy Dog restaurant, with locations in Folsom and Roseville, discusses his vision
Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, talks about his dog-friendly chain on Jan. 10, 2017, at the newest location, in Euless, Texas. The restaurant has locations in Folsom and Roseville, too.
Kate Washington reviews Range, an independent Roseville restaurant that serves nontraditional comfort food such as bison meatball sliders and boar bacon artichoke dip. It also features local beer and wine by the glass.
Chef and co-owner Jonathan Kersieck cooks the dish that inspired his wife Katie Kinner-Kerksieck to name their new Italian restaurant Cacio. They plan to open August 21 in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.
The California State Fair in Sacramento is making efforts to provide healthier, “Farm to Fork” food alternatives for fair-goers. From fresh olive oils to locally-produced cheese, the fair is filled with food stands without deep fat fryers.