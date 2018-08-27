‘Dark and dank’ cocktail bar to open across from Device taproom in the Ice Blocks

A whiskey-focused cocktail bar called Frank is expected to open later this year in the Ice Blocks development across an alley from Device Brewing Co.’s new taproom.

Frank’s owner is Chris Pendarvis, the enigmatic restaurateur behind Orphan Breakfast House, Naked Coffee, Arthur Henry’s Supper Club & Ruby Room and Tupelo Coffehouse. The 40-person bar’s name comes from Frank Loret de Mola, a nine-year Naked Coffee employee who died in a car crash last year.

Pendarvis plans to open the 770-square-foot Frank at 1610 R St., Suite 150, by December. It’ll serve traditional cocktails with an emphasis on whiskey-based drinks, he said.

Frank is the 18th retail business that developer Mike Heller has secured for the Ice Blocks, a mixed-use development spanning 16th to 18th streets on R Street. Cookie Connection, which has four Sacramento-area locations plus one in Irvine, was announced as another tenant last week.

“(Frank will be) like the bar you would expect to see on the show ‘Mad Men.’” Heller wrote in an email. “A nod to the past. Classy place to get a cocktail after work and chat business.”

How serious is Pendarvis about the throwback vibe? He’s planning to prohibit cell phone use within the bar, though he said he hasn’t yet worked out the details of how he’ll do so.

Frank will also be cash-only like Orphan and Arthur Henry’s, according to Pendarvis, who said he hasn’t owned a credit card since 1996. He has yet to decide on most design elements, but Heller said it would be a “moody” watering hole with no windows.

“It’s going to be dark and dank and feel comfortable,” said Pendarvis. “I’m just trying to open a place I want to be in.”