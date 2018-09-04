Green Elephant Restaurant

Camarones Rancheros – shrimp cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and orange juice – are a nice option to escape the taco rut. Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana restaurant is at 5635 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento.
Bee video journalist Hector Amezcua shares his passion for menudo, a red stew with hominy, tripe and pork in a spicy broth. Some restaurants treat it as a weekend special, but Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana in Sacramento serves menudo seven days per week.
Sean Young posted video of the burrito he claims had a roach inside of it. Health inspectors later inspected Carolina's Mexican Food on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento. The restaurant was shut down on August 23, 2018.
Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, talks about his dog-friendly chain on Jan. 10, 2017, at the newest location, in Euless, Texas. The restaurant has locations in Folsom and Roseville, too.
Kate Washington reviews Range, an independent Roseville restaurant that serves nontraditional comfort food such as bison meatball sliders and boar bacon artichoke dip. It also features local beer and wine by the glass.
Chef and co-owner Jonathan Kersieck cooks the dish that inspired his wife Katie Kinner-Kerksieck to name their new Italian restaurant Cacio. They plan to open August 21 in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.