They want their cocktail on Golden 1 Center’s list. See local bartenders compete
Eleven bartenders competed for six spots for their original drinks on the cocktail list for Sacramento Kings games at the Golden 1 Center Cocktail Competition on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The event was held at Revival at the Sawyer Hotel.
Over 170 California craft breweries showed up on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The annual festival gives beer aficionados the chance to sample up to 500 different beers, and demonstrates the size of the state’s beer boom.
Camarones Rancheros – shrimp cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and orange juice – are a nice option to escape the taco rut. Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana restaurant is at 5635 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento.
Bee video journalist Hector Amezcua shares his passion for menudo, a red stew with hominy, tripe and pork in a spicy broth. Some restaurants treat it as a weekend special, but Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana in Sacramento serves menudo seven days per week.
Sean Young posted video of the burrito he claims had a roach inside of it. Health inspectors later inspected Carolina's Mexican Food on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento. The restaurant was shut down on August 23, 2018.
Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, talks about his dog-friendly chain on Jan. 10, 2017, at the newest location, in Euless, Texas. The restaurant has locations in Folsom and Roseville, too.