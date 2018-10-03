Here are 5 National Taco Day deals available Thursday in Sacramento

National Taco Day is upon this Thursday, so let’s get down to business.
Here are five spots offering deals for free or cheap tacos in the Sacramento area.
Sacramento-based Jimboy’s Tacos will celebrate the occasion with a buy-one-get-one free deal on its original ground beef taco. The deal’s in place at most of the 38 Jimboy’s locations across California and Nevada. You have plenty of options — there are about two dozen in the Sacramento region.
Del Taco is also offering a BOGO deal, this one for shredded beef soft tacos, at participating restaurants. Be advised: a coupon is required, limited to one per customer.
Taco Bell, recently voted the best Mexican restaurant in the nation, will be offering a four-taco set for $5: a crunchy taco and three varieties of Doritos locos tacos.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill will offer a free original fish taco Thursday with the purchase of any beverage.
And if you’re really, really hungry: On The Border will offer endless tacos for $8.99. The Mexican restaurant has a location in Natomas Marketplace, one in Elk Grove and one in Roseville.
