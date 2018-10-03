What we found on our search for a great taco

The essential qualities of a great taco became clear as we visited restaurants and taco trucks throughout the region, from south Sacramento to Yolo County.
The essential qualities of a great taco became clear as we visited restaurants and taco trucks throughout the region, from south Sacramento to Yolo County.
Here are 5 National Taco Day deals available Thursday in Sacramento

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 03, 2018 09:00 AM

National Taco Day is upon this Thursday, so let’s get down to business.

Here are five spots offering deals for free or cheap tacos in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento-based Jimboy’s Tacos will celebrate the occasion with a buy-one-get-one free deal on its original ground beef taco. The deal’s in place at most of the 38 Jimboy’s locations across California and Nevada. You have plenty of options — there are about two dozen in the Sacramento region.

Del Taco is also offering a BOGO deal, this one for shredded beef soft tacos, at participating restaurants. Be advised: a coupon is required, limited to one per customer.

Taco Bell, recently voted the best Mexican restaurant in the nation, will be offering a four-taco set for $5: a crunchy taco and three varieties of Doritos locos tacos.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill will offer a free original fish taco Thursday with the purchase of any beverage.

And if you’re really, really hungry: On The Border will offer endless tacos for $8.99. The Mexican restaurant has a location in Natomas Marketplace, one in Elk Grove and one in Roseville.

