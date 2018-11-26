The answer you’re looking for: Your guide to Sacramento trivia nights

As the clock strikes 7 p.m. on Tuesday, phones disappear from bar tables across Sacramento. From Fox & Goose in midtown to Brookside Restaurant & Bar near the Rancho Cordova border, seven pub quizzes kick off at the same time — part of more than 35 regularly scheduled across the city throughout the week.

Pub quizzes first started popping up in Sacramento in the early 1990s, Trivialogy founder Bill Silveira said, and started becoming commonplace in the late 2000s. They’re used to draw customers in on low-traffic nights — in fact, no Sacramento bar currently offers trivia on Fridays or Saturdays, presumably because they can fill seats without offering additional incentives.





“It’s a night out that doesn’t cost very much, and it’s fun competition,” Silveira said.

With total prizes usually around $40 to $50, pub quizzes are a low-cost way to bump up business if the bar can stomach the organizational wherewithal. Several have a designated employee come up the questions, while others bring in a service such as Geeks Who Drink or Questionable Trivia to try to stump drinkers.

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trivia themes can vary by location, but it’s generally helpful to have people who know about current events, sports and movies, said Silveira, who hosts three trivia nights a week and also devises private quizzes. A trivia dream team is widely read with a multigenerational age range and a diversity of interests, he said.

“I had a woman who came in one time and said, ‘Oh I love trivia, I know everything there is to know about the Kardashians,’” Silveira said. “And she was very disappointed when I didn’t ask anything about the Kardashians.”

These 36 Sacramento bars host trivia nights throughout the week, as do several suburban watering holes. All prizes listed are for first place, though some bars also give out freebies throughout the competition. Think we missed a quiz? Let us know in the comments — and don’t miss The Bee’s own Sacramento-themed quiz.

Sunday

Track 7 Brewing Co., 5 p.m., first and third weeks of the month at 826 Professor Ln., Suite 100, and second and fourth weeks of the month at 3747 W. Pacific Ave., Suite F. Prize: $30 gift card.

Kupros Craft House, 7:30 p.m., 1217 21st St. Prize: $25 gift card for most correct answers in a month.

Bonn Lair, 8:30 p.m., 3651 J St. Prize: $25 gift card.

Streets Pub And Grub, 9 p.m., 1804 J St. Prize: $30 gift card.

Monday

Sac City Brews, 6:30 p.m., 3940 60th St. Prize: Your choice of a four-pack of beer.





CAP’s Pizza and Tap House, 6:30 p.m., 8760 La Riviera Dr. Prize: $30 gift card.





Fat City Bar & Cafe, 7 p.m., 1001 Front St. Prize: $25 gift card.





Takata-ya, 7 p.m., 1100 R St. Prize: $40 gift card.





Tuesday

The Other Side, 6 p.m., 5090 Folsom Blvd. Prize: $30 gift card.

Fox & Goose Public House, 7 p.m., 1001 R St. Prize: Free round of drinks.

Capital Hop Shop, 7 p.m., 1431 I St. Prize: $25 gift card.

De Vere’s Irish Pub, 7 p.m., 1521 L St. Prize: $50 gift card.

Highwater, 7 p.m., 1910 Q St. Prize: $25 gift card.

19 Handles Pub & Grill, 7 p.m., 4235 Arden Way. Prize: 30 percent off bill.

Pete’s Natomas, 7 p.m., 4571 Gateway Park Blvd. Prize: $30 gift card and 20 percent off the bill.

Brookside Restaurant & Bar, 7 p.m., 9819 Horn Rd. Prize: Free round of drinks.

9819 Horn Rd. The Limelight, 7:30 p.m., 1014 Alhambra Blvd. Prize: $25 gift card.

Serpentine Fox Prohibition Grille, 7:30 p.m., 2645 El Camino Ave. Prize: $30 gift card.

The Blind Pig, 8 p.m., 4720 El Camino Ave. Prize: Free round of drinks.

Pitch and Fiddle, 8 p.m., 8704 La Riviera Dr. Prize: $35 gift card.

Wednesday

Device Brewing Co., 6 p.m., 8166 14th Ave., Suite A. Prize: Undisclosed.

Blue Cue, 6:30 p.m., 1004 28th St. Prize: $20 gift card.





Sactown Union Brewery, 7 p.m., 1210 66th St., Suite B. Prize: $25 gift card.





Field House American Sports Pub, 7 p.m., 1310 Fulton Ave., Suite D. Prize: $20 gift card.





Round Table Pizza, 7 p.m., 1566 Howe Ave. Prize: $30 gift card.





Bike Dog Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m., 915 Broadway, Suite 200. Prize: Undisclosed.





Shine, every other week at 8 p.m., 1400 E St. Prize: $25 gift card.





University of Beer, 8 p.m., 1510 16th St., Suite 300. Prize: $20 gift card.





Big Stump, 8 p.m., 1716 L St. Prize: $3 off each person’s next beer.





Golden Bear, 8 p.m., 2326 K St. Prize: $50 gift card.





The Hideaway Bar & Grill, 8 p.m., 2565 Franklin Blvd. Prize: $20 gift card.





Capitol Garage, 8:30 p.m., 1500 K St. Prize: $25 gift card.





Thursday

The Shack, 6:30 p.m., 5201 Folsom Blvd. Prize: $20 gift card.

King Cong Brewing, 7 p.m., 1709 Del Paso Blvd. Prize: $25 gift card.

Easy on I, 7 p.m., 1725 I St. Prize: free round of drinks.

Pizza Rock, 8 p.m., 1020 K St. Prize: $25 gift card.