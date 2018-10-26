State-of-the-art goat milk facility will open next year at UC Davis

The phrase “parlor and creamery” can take on a bit of a different meaning over at UC Davis. But don’t fret: Dairy is still involved.
The university’s college of agriculture recently broke ground on the Noel-Nordfelt Animal Science Goat Dairy and Creamery, an addition to its existing dairy goat research center, according to a UC Davis news page.
The 2,420-square-foot building includes a milking parlor, milk room, aged cheese room and more — all the fixings required for making and selling Grade A goat cheese, the news release said.
About 100 students annually take courses at the existing Dairy Goat Teaching and Research Facility off Old Davis Road, the university said. UC Davis animal science facilities keep a herd of anywhere from 65 to 125 goats on site.
It’ll take about eight months to complete the project, which broke ground Oct. 15.
Noel Dairy Goat Research Fund and the Betty Nordfelt Memorial Research Fund contributed financially to the state-of-the-art goat cheese facility, according to the news release.
