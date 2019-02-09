It’s National Bagel Day. Here’s where to find freebies.

Noah’s Bagels will give out a free bagel and schmear with any purchase on Saturday in celebration of National Bagel Day.

All 28 bagels and 10 cream cheeses are on the table, including options that normally cost extra such as the protein bagel, cheesy bacon bagel and challah bagel.

Noah’s has seven locations between midtown Sacramento, Arden Arcade, Carmichael, Davis, Fair Oaks and Roseville. Hours vary by location, but none open before 5:30 a.m. or close later than 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The promotion is also valid at all Einstein Bagels, which operates under the same corporate umbrella as Noah’s.