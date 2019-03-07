Food & Drink

Sacramento achieves maximum brunch with offer of 10 cereals at new restaurant

By James Patrick

March 07, 2019 12:27 PM

Brunch diners at Costanza’s will have their choice from 10 different kinds of cereal.
Brunch diners at Costanza’s will have their choice from 10 different kinds of cereal. Gene J. Puskar Associated Press file
We have achieved peak brunch.

Many thought peak brunch was a myth, like Sasquatch. Peak brunch was an ideal, never to be attained. But then Costanza’s, a new Sacramento restaurant, rolled out their weekend brunch offerings.

Patrons will have their choice of 10 breakfast cereals. You could, hypothetically, purchase an entire box of cereal and eat at home. But, hypothetically, you could also cook your own breakfast from scratch.

Costanza’s will also offer food actually cooked at the restaurant for customers, or any adults who have their cars break down in the immediate area. And there will, of course, be bottomless mimosas. Be ready to discuss the last 10 episodes of “The Bachelor” while waiting an hour to be seated.

And if you need something to do before taking pics for Insta, here’s a map of murals in the area.

James Patrick

James Patrick has covered the beer scene from Maine to California. (OK, mostly just those two.) He’s worked at newspapers in six states as a sports reporter, sports editor, social media editor and newspaper carrier. He’s as comfortable drinking a High Life as a wild-fermented raspberry sour.

