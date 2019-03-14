Sac Republic debuts collaborative New Glory beer can designed by a soccer fan

With a nod to an inside joke, Sacramento Republic FC and New Glory Brewing unveiled their new collaboration design for cans of Ubahdank IPA on Thursday. The cans will be available at both New Glory locations Saturday and at upcoming Sacramento FC home games.

The design comes from Republic FC fan Geoff Ernst and features a California grizzly bear gnawing on a soccer ball. On the bear’s arm is a quail, the state bird and subject of a 2016 April Fool’s joke put out by the team.

New Glory has been making Uhbadank for almost three years. The IPA is 7.2% alcohol and has a 3.93 rating on Untappd.

“We can’t wait to crack open a can or two and enjoy a match! This has been a long time in the works and everyone at New Glory is thrilled to see it come to fruition,” said Kyle Leddy, head brewer at New Glory, in a news release.

Sac Republic kicked off the season last Saturday with a 1-1 tie. New Glory will host a watch party at its Granite Bay location Saturday for Sac Republic’s game in Colorado Springs, Colo. Their next home game is March 24 against Oklahoma City.