Chando’s Cantina to take Casa Ramos’ spot in El Dorado Hills Town Center

Chando’s Cantina will take over a spot in the El Dorado Hills Town Center that is currently home to a Casa Ramos restaurant. The opening was announced on social media by the shopping center and linked to a story by the Sacramento Business Journal.

The new Chando’s location will be a full-service restaurant similar to the midtown Sacramento location, the Facebook post said. The Sacramento location has craft cocktails, bottle service and entrees generally under $20.

Casa Ramos posted on Facebook that this would be the location’s last week in Town Center but provided no other details.

Casa Ramos has been beleagured since a raid by the state Department of Justice. The raid was tied to embezzlement and fraud allegations that led to lawsuits as an ownership feud spiraled out of control.