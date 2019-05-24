Coconut on T owner to open new location in River Park

The owner of popular Sacramento Thai restaurants Coconut on T and Drunken Noodle is opening a new location in the River Park Shopping Center.

The owner of two of the most popular Thai restaurants in Sacramento – Coconut on T and Drunken Noodle – is opening a new location in the River Park neighborhood.

The Coconut River Park will be located in the River Park shopping center on Carlson Drive, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The Coconut on T and Drunken Noodle menus feature all the favorites like fried rice, curries and pad Thai.