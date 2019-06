Food & Drink Have you tried the ‘most delicious mole in Sacramento’? June 17, 2019 05:40 AM

“When I make my mole I feel very happy because I know people are going to enjoy it,” said Arturo Vargas, whimsical chef/owner of Casa Tulum restaurant in June 2019 in East Sacramento. His dish was nominated by Bee readers for “You Gotta Try This.”