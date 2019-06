Food & Drink How La Flor de Michoacan combines El Salvadorian and Mexican flavors June 26, 2019 05:40 AM

Maria Diaz, owner of at La Flor de Michoacan for almost three decades, talks about adapting El Salvadorian food to please Mexican and American tastes in June 2019. The restaurant is in the Northgate area of Sacramento, a local hub for Mexican food.