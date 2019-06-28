All-female team, two-Michelin-starred chef to cook this year’s Tower Bridge Dinner

Time-lapse video: Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Gala Dinner More than 750 guests attended the third annual Farm-to-Fork Gala Dinner, one of Sacramento’s most glamorous events of the year, held on the Tower Bridge, on Sunday, September 27, 2015. See it all in just 45 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 750 guests attended the third annual Farm-to-Fork Gala Dinner, one of Sacramento’s most glamorous events of the year, held on the Tower Bridge, on Sunday, September 27, 2015. See it all in just 45 seconds.

Sacramento’s most exclusive meal will be cooked by an all-female team for the first time this year.

Suzette Gresham of two-Michelin-starred Acquerello in San Francisco will helm the 2019 Tower Bridge Dinner on Sept. 29, according to a Visit Sacramento news release distributed Friday morning.

Gresham will be flanked by four prominent Sacramento female chefs:

Allyson Harvie, chef de cuisine at Ella Dining Room & Bar

Casey Shideler, chef at Taylor’s Kitchen

Molly Hawks, chef/co-owner at Hawks

Tokiko Sawada, co-owner/former pastry chef at Binchoyaki Izakaya Dining

“We’re thrilled to have Chef Gresham and such a talented, local team leading this year’s dinner,” Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa said in the release. “Together, the team offers a combination of skill, experience and diverse expertise that will result in what I believe to be one of our most exciting experiences to date.”

Jeremiah Tower of Chez Panisse fame ran last year’s dinner with help from Ed Roehr of Magpie, Ravin Patel of Selland Family Restaurants, Brad Cecchi of Canon and Kathi Riley Smith of Oak Cafe and American River College’s culinary arts program. Tower cooked at the groundbreaking Berkeley restaurant for six years before opening Stars in San Francisco, then disappeared off the face of the culinary map for much of the last 20 years.

A small number of tickets are available to the public through a lottery, which can be entered here. If selected, two tickets cost $465.