Grab a free pizza this Friday: Blaze Pizza to open new location in Lincoln

A new Blaze Pizza is opening in Lincoln on Independence Day and is offering free pizzas Friday to celebrate.

The Pasadena-based fast-casual pizza chain’s 2,100 square-foot storefront, located at 107 Ferrari Ranch Road, will hand out free pies to anyone who walks in between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. and downloads the Blaze Pizza app, according to a news release issued by the company.

The Lincoln restaurant has capacity to seat 38 patrons inside, plus an outdoor patio that was constructed with recycled and sustainable materials. Blaze’s new location will create 50 local jobs, according to the release.

The company was founded in 2011 by Elise and Rick Wetzel – who founded Wetzel’s Pretzels in 1994 – with LeBron James providing an initial investment.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” Blaze Pizza president and CEO Jim Mizes said in a prepared statement. “By making dough in-house, using carefully sourced ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”

Blaze Pizza has almost half a dozen locations in the Sacramento area, with restaurants in Elk Grove, Gold River, Roseville and Davis. Another location is planned in Citrus Heights.