‘Chocolat’ lovers, get ready: Renowned dessert boutique is moving to midtown

It’s not a typo: “Chocolat” is coming to J Street.

Puur Chocolat is moving across town, from Del Paso Heights to midtown, bringing yummy treats and a makeover to the location at 2413 J St.

As first reported Friday by the Sacramento Business Journal and later confirmed in an announcement by the store’s owners on Facebook, the city approved plans for Puur Chocolat to set up shop at the former home of Cuilla Brothers, an auto shop.

“(W)e have an incredible team creating an absolute stunning space for us to showcase our chocolates, eclairs, cream puffs, croissants, kouign amann, soft serve ice cream, and whatever else we feel like making at any given time,” Puur Chocolat wrote on Facebook.

Chef Ramon Perez and his wife, Nicole Perez, opened the original “chocolate boutique” in 2012.

Puur Chocolat’s current location at 4366 Pinell St. will close when the new spot opens. A developer told the Business Journal the new location is expected to be open by the end of the year.

As noted on the Sacramento sweets maker’s website, Dessert Professional magazine in 2016 named Ramon Perez one of the top 10 chocolatiers in North America in an unranked list.

The community seems to agree with that assessment. The candy shop maintains a nearly spotless record on Yelp, Facebook and Google reviews. Several of those reviewers simply wrote that it was the best chocolate they had ever tasted.

