Redrum Burger was a popular Davis restaurant for 33 years. Its last day is Sunday

Redrum Burger, a Davis staple for the past 33 years, will shut its doors for good Aug. 4, 2019, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. Jericl Cat via Flickr

Located just off Interstate 80, Redrum Burger is a popular stopping spot in Davis for travelers passing through town. After 33 years as a Davis staple, though, the restaurant formerly known as Murder Burger will close Sunday.

Redrum Burger will be open Saturday until midnight and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. It’s located at 978 Olive Drive.

“We want to go out with a bang, so please come by this weekend for great burgers, shakes and fries,” a post on the Facebook page says.

Another Facebook post on the page tells customers to look for upcoming announcements on the business’s next steps.

Ken Nason, a Davis resident, went to Redrum Burger Saturday night and said it was packed.

“We just picked up our last order there tonight coincidentally,” he said in a Facebook message. “Happy to see they were busier than ever day before their last.”