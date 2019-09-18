Food & Drink

New Beach Hut Deli coming to downtown Sacramento

Owners of a Sacramento Beach Hut Deli announced Tuesday they would open a second location in downtown Sacramento, according to a social media post.
Owners of a Sacramento Beach Hut Deli announced Tuesday they would open a second location in downtown Sacramento, according to a social media post.

The owners of East Sacramento’s Beach Hut Deli will open their newest location at 711 K Street early next year, they said on Instagram. The new location will be across the street from Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons.

The new restaurant will have the management and ownership as the location Folsom Boulevard.

