New Beach Hut Deli coming to downtown Sacramento

Owners of a Sacramento Beach Hut Deli announced Tuesday they would open a second location in downtown Sacramento, according to a social media post. Instagram

Owners of a Sacramento Beach Hut Deli announced Tuesday they would open a second location in downtown Sacramento, according to a social media post.

The owners of East Sacramento’s Beach Hut Deli will open their newest location at 711 K Street early next year, they said on Instagram. The new location will be across the street from Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons.

The new restaurant will have the management and ownership as the location Folsom Boulevard.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW