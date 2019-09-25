Cajun restaurant expanding to downtown, north and south Sacramento - and Brooklyn

Taste testing the new Popeyes chicken sandwich in Modesto The new Popeyes chicken sandwich has gone viral on social media. The one Popeyes in Modesto, CA has seen long lines since its launch last week. Modesto Bee staff taste test the new sandwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new Popeyes chicken sandwich has gone viral on social media. The one Popeyes in Modesto, CA has seen long lines since its launch last week. Modesto Bee staff taste test the new sandwich.

Skip’s Fish & Chicken plans to open a downtown restaurant this month and in two other Sacramento neighborhoods soon, according to a Facebook post by the Arden-Arcade fry shack.

Skip’s downtown location will open at 915 K St., the former home of Burger Inn, once escrow closes, according to the post.

A south Sacramento store will open next month at 6530 Florin Rd., a stone’s throw from a Popeyes location, and construction on a Truxel Road storefront is expected to finish around January 2020. A Brooklyn, N.Y., restaurant is also expected to open next month.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The fast-casual Cajun-style restaurant’s menu is largely based around unfrozen fried chicken, catfish and shellfish, though it also offers chicken wings and four types of po’boys. Sides include fried jalapenos and waffle fries in addition to soul food staples such as mac and cheese, coleslaw and collard greens.