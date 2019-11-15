Chevy’s in Elk Grove allowed to reopen after cockroach outbreak forced closure

The Chevy’s Fresh Mex Restaurant in Elk Grove was allowed to reopen after a cockroach infestation forced a closure on Thursday, according to Sacramento County Environmental Management.

A Sacramento County health inspector performed a routine unannounced inspection of the restaurant on 7401 Laguna Blvd. on Thursday and saw one nymph and one adult German Cockroach on the wall behind the dish machine in the bar area. The cockroaches were seen retreating behind a loose wall panel in the bar area.

The restaurant’s operating permit was temporarily suspended citing vermin or animal contamination, resulting in its closure.

The building was treated Thursday night and re-inspected Friday morning. After disposing of two dead nymphs and seeing no others in the bar or kitchen, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

