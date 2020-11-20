Sacramento Bee Logo
From our readers: What Sacramento residents are doing for Thanksgiving this strange year

Well, at least the political arguments and deep-seated grudges aren’t going anywhere.

The Sacramento Bee asked area residents over social media what their Thanksgiving plans are for this odd, never-ending year. Dozens of responses illustrated a largely atypical holiday across the region, with a few exceptions.

Many replied with descriptions of muted celebrations with immediate family or even dinners canceled entirely. Some described their efforts to increase air flow or otherwise minimize possible coronavirus transfer between them and their guests.

A few respondents announced plans to attend multi-household indoor gatherings per usual, with a few noting Gov. Gavin Newsom infamously did the same at $350-per-plate Yountville restaurant The French Laundry earlier this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised people to reconsider traveling for the holidays and to have small outdoor meals distanced six feet from out-of-household guests if they do meet up.

City of residence is listed when known. Responses have been edited for grammar and punctuation.

