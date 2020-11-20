From our readers: What Sacramento residents are doing for Thanksgiving this strange year

Well, at least the political arguments and deep-seated grudges aren’t going anywhere.

The Sacramento Bee asked area residents over social media what their Thanksgiving plans are for this odd, never-ending year. Dozens of responses illustrated a largely atypical holiday across the region, with a few exceptions.

Many replied with descriptions of muted celebrations with immediate family or even dinners canceled entirely. Some described their efforts to increase air flow or otherwise minimize possible coronavirus transfer between them and their guests.

A few respondents announced plans to attend multi-household indoor gatherings per usual, with a few noting Gov. Gavin Newsom infamously did the same at $350-per-plate Yountville restaurant The French Laundry earlier this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised people to reconsider traveling for the holidays and to have small outdoor meals distanced six feet from out-of-household guests if they do meet up.

City of residence is listed when known. Responses have been edited for grammar and punctuation.

Rebecca Davis, Sacramento: We are not going to big family events (they aren’t happening). We are starting earlier in the day, having my parents and mother-in-law over for dinner. My parents aren’t in the daily bubble, so we are being cautious about distance and fresh air circulation when indoors. We will have the outdoor fire pit ready. Keeping windows open/cracked. Guys putting up the Christmas lights. We will go for a walk together at some point and play games.

Emily Smith Neuhaus, Sacramento: Stay healthy. Hunker down. Be grateful.

Stay healthy. Hunker down. Be grateful. Chris Locke, Citrus Heights: I will be eating at whatever fast food spot is open, as I work a 12-hour shift on Thanksgiving. My wife and I had planned a weekend getaway to Oregon. However, we canceled those plans due to COVID-19, so hopefully next year we can take that trip for Thanksgiving.

Sheryl Sjolin Swank: I think I’m going to follow Gavin Newsom’s lead from November 6 when he met with more than 10 [people] and more than three different households for a celebration dinner. I’m going to have dinner with whoever I want and not obey his rules like he’s chosen to do!

John Luat, Sacramento: [Planning] to do nothing ... y’all don’t know how to act. It’s like we had two weeks to go until parole and y’all decided to stab someone.

Roxanne Bittman: Doing nothing. Not worth the risk of infecting someone or being infected. The vaccine will come soon enough. We can celebrate next year and we will all still be alive to do it.

Jenna Sims: Staying home with our household only. Plan to decorate for Christmas. Enjoy a quieter Thanksgiving. Will miss extended family. FaceTime them to tell them how thankful are for them in our life.

Larry Jennings: Going to Idaho for a big family get-together! Woo-hoo!

Stephanie Adams Kelley, Folsom: We are going to either have a small Thanksgiving with just our direct family or get together with a few of our family members outdoors for a short time and take necessary precautions. We have loved ones who are health care workers. Please everyone, put your self-interest and politics aside and take this virus seriously.

Angela Rader, Sacramento: Unfortunately, our plans have changed from going to see family in Seattle to staying home and entertaining. However, my parents have now declined our invitation due to concern about their health. So for now, our plans are for a quiet dinner with just us. Even still, my husband and I are just grateful we and our families are healthy. Blessings to all.

Michael Gelber, El Dorado Hills: We are celebrating like we always have.

Amy Evans: Immediate family only — no grandparents, no sisters, just four of us. I fear Christmas will be worse.

Carol Koons, Auburn: Our son, wife and grandson will be over for outdoor, socially distanced turkey “dinner” — eating at noon when it will be somewhat warm!

Amanda Kirby, Sacramento: Work. We’ve always worked on Thanksgiving, and this year will be no different in that regard. However, there will be no Saturday meal. We’re not going anywhere and no one will be invited to our house. We are a danger to our extended family, and a few lost memories is better than a few lost relatives.

Jonathon Miller, Sacramento: Having just my mother-in-law over for a couple days. Only after both families have completely isolated for 14 days. We normally have around 25 people here. I am missing it already.

Amanda Castaneda: I’m gonna do what our governor does ... continue on with my life and go to dinner with friends and family.

Erick Eads, Rio Linda: We normally have all the [extended] family at our [family’s house], but with everything going on we are staying home and just doing a household dinner. We are possibly doing a Zoom video over the TV so everyone is still together but [in] different houses! Hopefully next year we can all go back to normal because this is the first year without all the family together.

Peggy J. Reichardt: I am having friends and family over and [Newsom] can kiss my turkey.