Don’t want to cook? We get it. Here are a few food options for Thanksgiving Day

These are just some of the Sacramento-area establishments that will have your back breakfast, lunch or dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Getty Images/iStockphoto

We get it. You don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving or maybe you want something besides turkey, stuffing, cranberry, repeat. Well, you’re in luck. These are just some of the Sacramento-area establishments that will have your back breakfast, lunch or dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

Donuts, anyone?

Tuck into Thanksgiving morning treats at these Sacramento spots — and pass the coffee.

Donut Time (9176 Kiefer Blvd., Sacramento)

Donut Time is open 4:30 a.m. -2 p.m., Thanksgiving Day — unless they sell out sooner, the shop warns — for donuts, croissants and coffee.

Premium Donuts (8065 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Suite 130, Sacramento)

Premium Donuts is open 6 a.m.-noon Thanksgiving Day.

Stanely Donuts (3710 J St., Sacramento)

In East Sacramento, Stanely Donuts is open 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. Buy a dozen donuts and they’ll throw another one in free.

Breakfast or brunch?

Roosters Breakfast & Mimosas (5493 Carlson Drive, Suite D, Sacramento)

Roosters Breakfast & Mimosas will be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Thanksgiving Day. The Thanksgiving special is a hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

Sacramento

Old Sacramento

The Delta King (1000 Front St., Old Sacramento)

The Delta King in Old Sacramento is offering a three-course Thanksgiving Day meal. Reservations are 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday.

Reservations: 916-441-4440.

Website: deltaking.com

The Firehouse (1112 Second St., Old Sacramento) will offer a three-course meal with filet mignon entree 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Traditional turkey dinner is also featured on the menu.

To-go offerings are sold out.

Reservations: 916-442-4772

Website: firehouseoldsac.com

Land Park

Riverside Clubhouse (2633 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento)

Riverside Clubhouse will be open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thanksgiving Day.

Reservations: 916-448-9988

Website: riversideclubhouse.com

Arden Arcade

Sam’s Hof Brau (2500 Watt Ave., Sacramento)

The longtime Sacramento spot is offering a take-home Thanksgiving dinner special from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Telephone: (916) 482-2175

Website: originalsamshofbrau.com

Elk Grove

India Oven (7423 Laguna Blvd., Suite 100, Elk Grove)

The restaurant specializing in Indian cuisine is open 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Thanksgiving Day.

Delivery available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Take out and curbside also available.

Telephone: (916) 896-5553





Order online: orders.indiaoven.com/local/elk-grove

Oz Korean BBQ (2605 Riparian Blvd., Elk Grove)

The table grill dine spot is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Thanksgiving Day.

Offering dining and curbside take out.

Telephone: 916-478-9292

Website: ozkoreanbbq.com

Folsom

LandOcean restaurant (2720 E. Bidwell St., Folsom)

The Folsom restaurant is open with limited patio seating and curbside takeout 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Thanksgiving Day.

Reservations: 916-983-7000

Website: landoceanrestaurants.com/folsom/folsom-reservations/

Roseville

Bennett’s Kitchen Bar Market (1595 Eureka Road, Roseville)

Bennett’s Kitchen Bar Market has a traditional Thanksgiving meal on menu along with its regular offerings.

The Roseville eatery will also be open 9 a.m. for Thanksgiving brunch.

Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Reservations: (916) 750-5150 or at Open Table.

Website: bennettskitchen.com

La Provence Restaurant & Terrace (110 Diamond Creek Place, Roseville)

La Provence Restaurant & Terrace is offering a Thanksgiving dinner menu with limited on-site seating noon-7 p.m.

Reservations are required: (916) 789-2002 or at Open Table.

Website: laprovenceroseville.com