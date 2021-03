Food & Drink See why this Sacramento restaurant owner says they make ‘the best pho in the world’ March 26, 2021 08:00 AM

Phở Bác Hoa Viet is among the top restaurants in the area, according to a recent Sacramento Bee readers' poll. On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, owner Huan Pham takes us inside his Stockton Boulevard location, in its 30th year of business.