Southern California favorite Fatburger is coming soon to this Sacramento-area city

Customers wait for their order at Fatburger in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2020. The Southern California-based hamburger chain is coming to Elk Grove, making it the fourth restaurant in Northern California. AP

Southern California fast-food favorite Fatburger is coming to Elk Grove, the latest entry in the Sacramento region’s burger wars and a rare foray north for the iconic Southland brand.

Work continues to open the restaurant, tucked into the busy Raley’s Center of Elk Grove shopping center at Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards, but the “help wanted” sign is out. The eatery is hiring for a general manager, shift leaders and crew in time for a planned mid-June opening, Natomas-based franchisee Reynard Rutherford said Monday, fresh from a training session for general managers and owners.

Elk Grove will be only the fourth Northern California city with a Fatburger franchise, joining restaurants in Fresno and San Francisco, as well as at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln.

Opening in Elk Grove was an easy decision, Rutherford said.

“Elk Grove is so diverse and wide open,” he said. “You’ve got high schools, seniors, younger folk, people are coming in from the Bay Area and from L.A. It’s growing at such a rapid pace.”

Bringing Fatburger to the Sacramento area was also a matter of fate, Rutherford said. He had plans to open another burger franchise last year, but when that chain fell on hard times, he learned about Fatburger’s opportunities in Northern California from a franchisees’ online thread.

Rutherford called corporate officials last year and he landed the franchise. He said the Elk Grove site is part of a larger plan to open four of the locations across the Sacramento area in the next four years.

The retro-tilting, Los Angeles-based burger chain dubs itself “The Last Great Hamburger Stand” and features its signature hand-pressed burgers loaded with “The Works” of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, pickles and relish (the half-pound Kingburger comes highly recommended), thick-cut “Fat” fries, homemade onion rings and ice cream milkshakes. The menu also offers lower-calorie veggie and Impossible Burger options and a bunless Skinnyburger.

Rutherford was already a fan before he became a franchisee. His children were athletes on traveling youth baseball and AAU basketball teams a decade earlier and the family made Fatburger a favorite stop on their trips to tournaments in Las Vegas.

“We’d walk the Strip, then go to Fatburger, eat their burger, get their milkshakes,” he said. “They were so good. That’s how we got turned on to it.”

For information on job opportunities at the Elk Grove location, email MMRREnterprises@gmail.com.