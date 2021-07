Food & Drink See the Eighty-Eleven Bar & Grill, a new nightlife spot in south Sacramento July 18, 2021 08:00 AM

Owner Robert Logan opened Eighty-Eleven Bar & Grill, named after its location at 8011 Florin Road, after acquiring the property during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is interviewed at his business Friday, July 9, 2021, in south Sacramento.