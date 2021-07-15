McCormick will pay you $100,000 to eat tacos — if you land this dream job

McCormick is calling all taco connoisseurs to apply for its new “director of taco relations” position. Image courtesy of McCormick / Widen

McCormick is hiring for a taco enthusiast, and it comes with plenty of tasty perks.

The spice and seasonings company says its looking for its first ever “Director of Taco Relations,” a gig that pays up to $100,000 and includes a supply of taco seasonings and other McCormick products, according to a news release.

Taco-lovers will also have the chance to taste test and consult on new and innovative taco recipes incorporating McCormick seasonings.

“You’ll be McCormick’s resident consulting taco expert,” the job description reads. “You will be our official eyes and ears for all things tacos. You’ll have the opportunity to work with the McCormick Kitchens team, travel across the country in search of the latest taco trends, dialogue with other like-minded taco connoisseurs across social media, and be in on the latest Street Taco seasoning mixes developed by the McCormick innovation lab.”

The much-coveted position comes at a time when tacos continue to evolve and grow in popularity.

The taco relations director will also be responsible for cooking up fresh, taco-related content for social media and helping taco fans answer the age old question, ““Which are better, soft or hard shell tacos?”

Sound like the job for you? Those interested must create a short video showcasing their personality and why they’re the best fit for the director of taco relations job, according to McCormick. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and a resident of the U.S..

A valid driver’s license and clean driving history are also required.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EST July 20 and can be submitted here.

The position was first announced this month, and many took to McCormick’s Facebook page to show why they’re perfect for the job.

“I am totally Team Taco! Time to spice things up!” one person wrote.

“I am a well traveled taco connoisseur,” wrote another. “It’s my thing to get tacos in every city I visit! I also play in the kitchen, my keto fish tacos from last year. Definitely will apply.”