Food & Drink ‘They’re Daddy’s trees.’ See the history of West Sacramento’s hottest cafe spot September 09, 2021 08:00 AM

Restaurateur Jeff Davis and Monica Guillen talk at Tree House Cafe in West Sacramento on Aug. 11, 2021. Guillen grew up in the home that is now Davis’ cafe. Her father, Bonifacio Ulatan, planted the fruit trees that Davis now uses in his dishes.