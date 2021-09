Food & Drink Tour a wine region and a ‘beautiful little boutique town’ minutes from Sacramento September 10, 2021 09:00 AM

Phil Ogilvie, who owns Ogilvie Merwin Vintners with his twin brother David and Tom Merwin, talks about their vineyards and the surrounding the Clarksburg American Viticultural Area in Yolo County, only 15 minutes from Sacramento, on Sept. 3, 2021.