Food & Drink ‘It’s been like a family to me.’ De Vere’s ends a decade-plus run in downtown Sacramento October 03, 2021 7:19 PM

Patrons send off de Vere's Irish Pub in downtown Sacramento on Oct. 3, 2021 with songs, laughter, tears and beers. The beloved pub opened in 2009 and will be closing after to suffering losses during the coronavirus pandemic.