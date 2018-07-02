Hoppy Brewing announces July opening date for Old Sacramento restaurant and taphouse

Hoppy's Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden is just weeks away from opening at 1022 2nd St., according to an email sent to Hoppy Brewing Co. customers over the weekend.
The 9,000-square-foot restaurant, taphouse and outdoor patio is scheduled to begin lunch service on July 16 ahead of a grand opening on July 26. Hoppy Brewing is still waiting on its California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control permit, the email said, meaning those dates are subject to change.
Hoppy's Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden replaces Ten22 and District, a New American restaurant and adjoined coffee shop/wine bar that closed in March, in The Orleans building. Ten22 and The Orleans co-owner Mike Harvego said at the time he wanted a change of pace to match redevelopment efforts in Old Sacramento.
Hoppy founder Troy Paski's latest project will serve upscale bar fare from former Kupros Craft House chef Kent Souza starting at 11 a.m. during the week, and feature a brunch menu with $12 bottomless mimosas or bloody marys with purchase of a meal from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. About half of the bar's 24 taps will serve Hoppy beers from the 24-year-old company's new brewery opening later this summer just off Broadway, which will have an 800-square foot tasting room but no kitchen.
The railyard restaurant's "Hoppy Hour" promises half-off appetizers, beer, wine and select cocktails from 3-6 p.m. during the week, 9 p.m. to close Sunday through Wednesday and 10 p.m. to close Thursday through Saturday. Kids' meals will be $1 with purchase of an adult meal on Sundays and Mondays, and Hoppy's Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden will offer parking validation seven days per week.
Click here for a tentative beer list, and here for subject-to-change summer cocktails.
