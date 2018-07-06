How to taste beer like a pro

Countdown begins on Track 7's East Sac launch. Here's when it opens - and what's on the menu

By Benjy Egel And Kellen Browning

begel@sacbee.com

July 06, 2018 01:33 PM

Track 7 Brewing Co.'s East Sacramento taproom and restaurant The Other Side will open in a week and a half, the Curtis Park brewery announced on its Facebook page Thursday.

The Other Side will open at 5090 Folsom Boulevard on July 16 with a fast-casual menu heavy on rotisserie-style chicken and pork running $14-$24. Other entrees will include fish and chips, a burger and beer brats cooked with Track 7 brews at V. Miller Meats across the street.

Ex-Grange Restaurant & Bar chef Oliver Ridgeway has served as a consultant to this point but will mostly leave The Other Side's kitchen once July 16 hits as he focuses on opening the more refined Camden Spit & Larder at 555 Capitol Mall this October. Head chef Noah Mansfield, formerly of Mother, Empress Tavern and Hook & Ladder, will man the kitchen for Track 7 owner Ryan Graham.

"Ryan's always been a friend of mine. His beer business is obviously growing, and he's always wanted to get into food," Ridgeway said. "He wanted a place where he could still showcase the beer ... but now you have a family-style restaurant where you could bring people to eat all day and hang out all day."

Sides will include a California wild rice succotash, roasted cauliflower and Yukon potatoes cooked in rotisserie drippings. The Other Side's concoction of pasta, beer cheese and green chilies also won the Sac Mac + Brew Review's macaroni and cheese competition in May.

Track 7 beers will flow from eight of The Other Side's 10 taps. Two other taps are reserved for rotating ciders and a small wine list available as well. Growler fills are available on site. An outdoor patio will seat approximately 75 people.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with weekend brunch expected to be added after about a month.

