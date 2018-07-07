Burning Barrel Brewing Company will open July 19 in Rancho Cordova

The owners of Burning Barrel Brewery Co. are hoping to create a place where everyone can find something they like, while simultaneously presenting patrons with options they have never seen before.
The Rancho Cordova-based brewing company will officially open its doors later this month on July 19 at 11210 Sun Center Dr., according to a post on the brewery's Facebook page. A "grand opening" party will be July 28 featuring live music, multiple food trucks and more.
Tap handles will constantly rotate at Burning Barrel, said Alexander Duncan, who co-owns the brewery with his dad Jack Alexander. The brewery will also feature a variety of different beer styles, ranging from newer, modern beers like IPAs and stouts, to more traditional and lighter styles, along with some barrel-aged brews.
Alexander said they also want to open a separate facility in the coming months for brewing sours and beers made by wild fermentation.
What the brewery won't feature are staples, Alexander said.
If a certain brew is popular, they will bring it back occasionally, Alexander said, but the goal is to continually bring in new beers and have a consistently changing tap list.
"It’s going to be pretty one-and-doner,” Alexander said.
They will also be teaming up with local chefs for culinary ideas, Alexander said. But not to coordinate food parings.
There is a lot of cross over between beer and food when it comes to ingredients, Alexander said. They will be working with local chefs in finding ingredients that can deliver the flavors they are seeking to add to their bee, along with help sourcing those ingredients.
Another goal is to bring ingredients to the region that aren't normally used in beer production, Alexander said, adding that they want to brew unique but solid beers sporting flavors from all over the world.
Food for the brewery will come from Pocket Deli in Rancho Cordova, which Burning Barrel shares a wall with at their tap room, Alexander said, adding that customers can order food from Pocket Deli in the brewery and the food delivered to their table or to the bar.
Since Pocket Deli is only open Monday through Friday, so on the weekends the brewery will be hosting food trucks.
Burning Barrel will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jason Williams from New Glory Craft Brewing is the head brewer for Burning Barrel, and Alexander said that there are also six other beer tenders "who are pretty awesome."
Alexander said they have worked hard to create a tasting room that adds to the experience of drinking their beers, from making every table in the bar by hand from a single tree the brewery picked up from a local miller to a large-scale mural painted by a local artist.
The brewery also purchased 24 bourbon barrels from Kentucky, Alexander said, and all their equipment is American-made.
"We just want everyone to come and experience our beer in house,” Alexander said, adding that they want people to enjoy the ambiance they have created to go with their beers.
Burning Barrel set up shop in Rancho Cordova after pulling out of plans to house a tasting room on the R Street corridor in September.
