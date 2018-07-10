Urban Roots, Crooked Lane win gold at the U.S. Open Beer Championship

Sacramento-area brewers cleaned up at the U.S. Open Beer Championship on Sunday, with nine breweries winning medals in 14 styles and four claiming their division's top prize.

California breweries as a whole combined to win 37 medals in the competition's 110 categories. Beers were judged by experts from the U.S., Canada and England, and there were 6,300 total submissions from as far away as South Korea.

These Sacramento Valley and Lake Tahoe breweries all took home gold, silver or bronze medals in their respective categories. Knee Deep Brewing Co.'s Sac Fly-PA, brewed to serve in Raley Field's new beergarden, was also named the year's No. 8 Most Creative Beer Name.

Each winning beer below is sorted by category, followed by the brewery, beer name and medal. Click here for a full list of winners.

Oatmeal Stout: Feather Falls Casino Brewing Co. (Stout, Gold)

Robust Porter: FiftyFifty Brewing Co. (Donner Party Porter, Gold)

Münchner Dunkel: Crooked Lane Brewing Co. (Thirsty Pretzels, Gold)

French/Belgian Saison: Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse (Tomorrow’s Verse, Gold)

Imperial Porter: Knee Deep Brewing Co. (Imperial Tanilla, Silver)

Triple IPA: Knee Deep Brewing Co. (Simtra Triple IPA, Silver)

American Pale Ale: Moonraker Brewing Co. (Ghost Ship, Silver)

Vienna Lager: Big Sexy Brewing Co. (Sexi Mexi, Silver)

Wood/Barrel-Aged Quad: Out of Bounds Brewing Co. (Brandy BA Regicide, Silver)

Coconut Beer: Moonraker Brewing Co. (Double Vespers, Bronze)

Wood/Barrel-Aged Pale Beer: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (Trip in the Woods, Bronze)

Blended Barrel-Aged Beer: Big Sexy Brewing Co. (Barrel Ryed, Bronze)

Cream Stout: Moonraker Brewing Co. (Vespers Nine, Bronze)

American-Style Black Ale: Feather Falls Brewing Co. (Bet on Black, Bronze)

The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.