‘We love California and we want to showcase it.’ Taproom Brü Co. opens on K Street

A new taproom and bistro with a focus on hyperlocal food and beverages is set to open its doors to the public Wednesday on K Street in downtown Sacramento.
Brü Co at 902 K St. features 22 taps of California craft beer, including brews that are hard to find anywhere other than the breweries that make them, said Jack Bates, general manager. He said the company will be traveling up and down California in an effort to bring a variety of unique taphandles to the establishment.
“We love California and we want to showcase it,” said Jen MacClanahan, one of Brü Co’s four co-owners.
They want to give small breweries from around the state an opportunity for exposure that they might not otherwise get, which MacClanahan said in turn would give Sacramento-area beer drinkers exposure to beers that they may not otherwise have ever gotten to experience.
“Not everyone can get up and drive to Ventura and back,” Bates said.
But they have also worked to build relationships with local brewers, MacClanahan said, adding that the grand opening Saturday will only feature beers from the greater Sacramento area.
“We feel it’s important to support small business, local business,” MacClanahan said ahead of the opening.
While Brü Co, which is next door to the Coin-Op Game Room, does not have a liquor license, Bates said a 23rd taphandle will be reserved for rotating low-proof cocktails, the first of which will be a stone fruit sangria.
There will also be a small list of California wines featuring several capital region options, Bates said, as well as local ciders on tap and bottled beers.
Head chef Chris Manning describes Brü Co’s cuisine as international fusion meets farm to fork.
The kitchen will offer solid lunch options for the business crowd and small plates at night, said Manning, adding that ingredients will be as farm to fork as possible.
Manning, who spent four years as Auburn Alehouse’s head chef, said he had to get a bit creative with how they were going to cook and serve some of their menu items.
Without a hood system, Manning said, they can’t operate an open flame, so he’ll utilize a french method of cooking called sous vide, which requires vacuuming sealing ingredients such as meat and cooking it to precise temperatures in a water bath.
“I am excited to cook for a new crowd of people and client base,” Manning said.
The menu will rotate with the seasons, featuring a lot of roasted and braised items, along with with fresh salads and sandwiches, Manning said.
For MacClanahan and her husband, Justin, owning a beer-focused establishment wasn’t always the plan, but their entrepreneurial minds were guided by fond family memories and a love for travel.
Both described themselves as “big gypsies,” with Justin, a retired Army veteran, remembering the fun he saw his father had running a Coast Guard bar called the Hideaway Club in Hawaii.
“It’s always been in the back of my mind to do something like that,” he said.
And for the Tahoe Park couple, after about three and a half years of planning, the opening is just the start of the fun.
Their plans for Brü Co. include a focus on educational events, such as beer tastings and food pairings in conjunction with local vendors who specialize in artisan items from cheese to chocolate and fundraisers for local charities, along with fundraisers for local charities.
“We just want to help make other people’s lives better,” Justin said.
