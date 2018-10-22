The popular Asian Brewing Company in South Sacramento sells blends of Cambodian, Hmong, Lao, Ming and Vietnamese beer.

The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.
Over 170 California craft breweries showed up on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The annual festival gives beer aficionados the chance to sample up to 500 different beers, and demonstrates the size of the state’s beer boom.
Roseville homebrewer Greg Young talks his process of making beer on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. He won two gold medals at the National Homebrew Competition in Portland for his labels John's Lager and Hayden's Lager.
The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages. Here are the top-ranked spots as of early June 2018.
SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.
The “world’s largest street pub” returns to Sacramento next month. Deschutes Brewery is bringing its 400-foot-long party to the Handle District on Oct. 14, 2017, with proceeds again benefiting Elk Grove’s Runnin’ for Rhett nonprofit organization.