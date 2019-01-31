Russian River Brewing is rated No. 2 in the world. But a local star is coming up fast

Out of the thousands of breweries that opened worldwide since July 2017, Moksa Brewing Co. is rated one of the best.

The Rocklin brewery was ranked the No. 6 new brewery in the world on beer review site RateBeer’s annual list last week. It finished only behind 3 Sons Brewing Co. of Dania Beach, Fla. and Pips Meadery of Beach Park, Ill. as well as breweries in Luxembourg, England and Romania. RateBeer devised its list from users’ reviews.

RateBeer’s recognition is the latest of several accolades for Moksa, which celebrated its first anniversary last weekend. Moksa’s “Zesty Time” finished second in the California State Fair’s classic saison category last year, its hazy IPA won a local taste test at Grist Beer Hall last month and beer website Hop Culture recently named it one of the top 12 new breweries in the country.

One secret to Moksa’s success: head brewer Derek Gallanosa. Gallanosa came to Rocklin after building Abnormal Beer Co. into one of San Diego’s best-reviewed breweries and had previously worked at regional giant Karl Strauss Brewing Co.

Santa Rosa-based Russian River Brewing Co. finished second on RateBeer’s list of all breweries behind only Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro, Vt. Drake’s Brewing Co. of San Leandro, which recently opened a taproom at The Barn in West Sacramento, also came in at No. 92.

Other Northern California breweries to place among the Top 100 included No. 25 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (Chico), No. 49 Cellarmaker Brewing Co. (San Francisco), No. 77 Almanac Beer Co. (Alameda) and No. 100 Lagunitas Brewing Co. (Petaluma).